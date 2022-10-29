Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

