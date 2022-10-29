Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.18 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $86.25 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $238.90. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

