Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $37,437,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $26,983,000. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $21,335,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 89.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 990,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 467,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.69 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
