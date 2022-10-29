Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $133.40 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

