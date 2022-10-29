Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,601 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

CLF opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

