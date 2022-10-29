Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

