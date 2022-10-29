Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $8.66 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.00.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $548.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

