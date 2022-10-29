Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,024,000 after buying an additional 125,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BXP opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.99.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.