Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,953 shares of company stock worth $13,859,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

