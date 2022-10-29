Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 100,236 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.86% of DMC Global worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOM. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.41. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

