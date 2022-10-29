Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,236 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Linde by 17.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 8.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 2.9 %

Linde stock opened at $301.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.