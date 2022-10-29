Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,563 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $152.39 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

