Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 221,547 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,547 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newtek Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 102.36%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also

