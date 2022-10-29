Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,390 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $503.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.31 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

