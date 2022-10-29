Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,457 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $156.61 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.