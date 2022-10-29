Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,889 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 659,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.