Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 918,523 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.70% of GoldMining worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 628,376 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLDG opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of GoldMining from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

