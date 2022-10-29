Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $2,195,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $334.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

