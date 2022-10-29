Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $103,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $334.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

