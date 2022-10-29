Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

