Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.