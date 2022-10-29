Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 708.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 191,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 167,484 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Intuit by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $431.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.22.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

