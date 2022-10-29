Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 227 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,201.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,163.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,267.13. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 682.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

