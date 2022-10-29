Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

