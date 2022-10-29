Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in KLA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 319.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in KLA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock worth $6,421,430. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $321.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.22. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 110.24% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

