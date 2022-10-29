Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

