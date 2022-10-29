Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $238.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

