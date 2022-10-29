Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 599 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.