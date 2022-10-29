Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,826 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

IYW stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

