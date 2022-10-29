Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $62.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

