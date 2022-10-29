Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.