Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

