Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $136,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

