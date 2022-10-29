Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.32 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.