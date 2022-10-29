Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 158.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 96,929 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OPK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,131,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,786,513.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,425,000 shares of company stock worth $2,929,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.