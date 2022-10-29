Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,036 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,119.38.

SHEL stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

