Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,005 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

