Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.21 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

