Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $663.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

