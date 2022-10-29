Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,282 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,458,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.