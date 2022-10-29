Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

