Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 93,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $144.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,200. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

