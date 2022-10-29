Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 519,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:KREF opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a current ratio of 309.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

