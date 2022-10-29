Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 30,192 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.