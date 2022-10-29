Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.