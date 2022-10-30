2,512 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $245,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $46,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $113.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

