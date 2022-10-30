465 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.72.

Insider Activity

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $554.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $560.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

