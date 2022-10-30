5,467 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

