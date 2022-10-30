AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $124.88 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

