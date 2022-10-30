AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

